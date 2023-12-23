Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Takes $248,000 Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 94,580.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 126,182,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,078,000 after acquiring an additional 126,049,679 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,345,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,787,000 after buying an additional 1,010,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,866,000 after buying an additional 1,004,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,252,000 after buying an additional 947,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.3 %

HRL opened at $31.76 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $185,421.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,570.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,116 shares of company stock valued at $789,713. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

