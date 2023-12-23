Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives $3.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Gossamer Bio news, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,010 shares in the company, valued at $212,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 62.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 433,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 166,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 58.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 34.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 238,711 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 270.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 69,433 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

GOSS stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $194.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

