Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 285 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.7 %

PG stock opened at $145.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.28. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $342.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.