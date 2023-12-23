Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.6% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total value of $739,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,469,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

Accenture Trading Up 1.6 %

ACN opened at $354.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.91 and a 200 day moving average of $316.78. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $354.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

