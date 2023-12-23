Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $570.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $541.48 billion, a PE ratio of 103.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $587.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $535.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 81.88%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.24.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

