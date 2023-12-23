Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Galapagos from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.40.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Galapagos

Galapagos Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.30. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $48.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.33.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $1.45. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Galapagos will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Galapagos

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Galapagos by 50.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 44.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 3.8% during the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 8,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 29.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galapagos

(Get Free Report)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.