FY2024 EPS Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report released on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.62. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.11). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.20 billion.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PPL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.71.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

TSE:PPL opened at C$45.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.23. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$38.79 and a twelve month high of C$49.22. The stock has a market cap of C$25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$42.85 per share, with a total value of C$85,700.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

