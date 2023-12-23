Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Trading Down 1% After Insider Selling

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $63.99 and last traded at $64.05. 43,319 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 942,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.69.

Specifically, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FWONK shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Formula One Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.07 and its 200-day moving average is $68.71.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.57 million. On average, analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

