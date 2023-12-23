Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTRGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £151.17 ($191.18).

Several brokerages recently commented on FLTR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £195 ($246.62) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £160 ($202.35) to £169 ($213.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($216.26) to £157 ($198.56) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Holly Keller Koeppel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £126.52 ($160.01) per share, for a total transaction of £126,520 ($160,010.12). Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

LON:FLTR opened at £140.65 ($177.88) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.87 billion, a PE ratio of -41,432.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of £112.40 ($142.15) and a 12-month high of £168.32 ($212.88). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of £129.81 and a 200 day moving average price of £140.84.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

