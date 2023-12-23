FirstService (TSE:FSV) Price Target Raised to C$190.00

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on FirstService from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FirstService from C$178.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE FSV opened at C$216.24 on Wednesday. FirstService has a 1-year low of C$163.50 and a 1-year high of C$223.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$206.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$203.65. The company has a market cap of C$9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.59. FirstService had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of C$1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.40 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService will post 7.4272791 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. FirstService’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

In related news, Director Erin Joy Wallace sold 1,360 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.94, for a total transaction of C$201,198.67. In related news, Director Erin Joy Wallace sold 1,360 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.94, for a total transaction of C$201,198.67. Also, Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 200 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$196.62, for a total value of C$39,324.00. Corporate insiders own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

