FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target Raised to $187.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on shares of FirstService and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.86.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $163.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.98. FirstService has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $166.27.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 20.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in FirstService by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in FirstService by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in FirstService by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in FirstService by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,693,000 after buying an additional 55,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

