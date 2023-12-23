First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned about 0.06% of First Trust Water ETF worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

FIW stock opened at $94.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $95.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.68.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.