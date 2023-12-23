First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4503 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ TDIV opened at $63.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 52-week low of $46.66 and a 52-week high of $64.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDIV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 46.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 384,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 122,606 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 67.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 252,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,661,000 after buying an additional 101,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,875,000 after buying an additional 73,235 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $3,577,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 801,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,217,000 after buying an additional 60,002 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

