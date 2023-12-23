First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1232 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FTXH opened at $26.36 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 386.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $259,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

