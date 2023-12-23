First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on December 29th

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1974 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTXG opened at $23.94 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The company has a market cap of $102.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTXG. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 39,266.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.