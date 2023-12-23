First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (GRID) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3549 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund stock opened at $103.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 969.2% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 113.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 19.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the third quarter worth $140,000.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

