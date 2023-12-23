First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on December 29th

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTQI opened at $19.79 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.90 million, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTQI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

