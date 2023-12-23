First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on December 29th

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0296 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $45.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $470.93 million, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $47.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.64.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 45,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 185.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.