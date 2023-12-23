First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (QTEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Stock Performance

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund stock opened at $175.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.17. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund has a 52 week low of $101.95 and a 52 week high of $175.55.

Get First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 30.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,837,000 after purchasing an additional 177,830 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 9.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,784,000 after buying an additional 41,363 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 46.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 258,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,110,000 after buying an additional 81,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,214,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,659,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.