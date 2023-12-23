First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEWGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3229 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.16.

QQEW stock opened at $117.04 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a twelve month low of $86.79 and a twelve month high of $117.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQEW. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

