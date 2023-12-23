First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1575 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI opened at $47.53 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.23.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.