First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1919 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAD opened at $112.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $92.04 and a fifty-two week high of $113.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.53 and a 200-day moving average of $103.31.

Get First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2,546.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2,126.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

Further Reading

