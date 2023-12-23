First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0619 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

FNY stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.14 and its 200-day moving average is $62.50. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $55.13 and a 1 year high of $68.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $643,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 65,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

