First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1325 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.02. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $51.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,851,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 228.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 26,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,111,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,220,000 after acquiring an additional 56,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1,700,087.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 272,014 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period.

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

