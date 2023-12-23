First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,100,000 after buying an additional 14,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 109,087 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

LMBS opened at $48.15 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $48.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.51.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.