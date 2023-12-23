First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on December 29th

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average of $47.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,315,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 678.1% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 33,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 29,079 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 98,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 49,603 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

