First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) to Issue Dividend of $0.49 on December 29th

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4904 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FTA opened at $70.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $73.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,218,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,821,000 after buying an additional 154,449 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,045,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,708,000 after buying an additional 14,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,291,000 after buying an additional 45,342 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,042,000 after buying an additional 20,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 16.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after buying an additional 25,895 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

