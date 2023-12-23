First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FEX) to Issue Dividend of $0.40 on December 29th

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3994 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $89.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.73 and a 200-day moving average of $83.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $75.51 and a twelve month high of $90.63.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $477,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $387,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $247,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $235,000.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

