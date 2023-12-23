First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1849 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.34.

Institutional Trading of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period.

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX 100 Europe index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 100 largest European IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXE was launched on Oct 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

