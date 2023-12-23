First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (FICS) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on December 29th

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0623 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FICS opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $33.59.

Institutional Trading of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 295.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

