First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on December 29th

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVR opened at $34.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of -1.30. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Free Report) by 1,004.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 3.80% of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

