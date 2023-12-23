First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (FTRI) to Issue Dividend of $0.27 on December 29th

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2654 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRI opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $14.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTRI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $683,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $186,000.

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

