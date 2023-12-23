First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1757 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HISF opened at $44.67 on Friday. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average is $43.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter valued at $301,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the third quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

