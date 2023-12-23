First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,535 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth $36,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 67.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FSLR. Morgan Stanley raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,056.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,481. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $170.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.40.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

