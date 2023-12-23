First National Bank Sioux Falls Buys 154 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,777,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,098,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $167.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.93. The company has a market capitalization of $483.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $169.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

