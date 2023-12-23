First Citizens Financial Corp Has $339,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 5.2% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $160.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

