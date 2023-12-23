Financial Survey: Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) & Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH)

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) and Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Howard Hughes and Summit Industrial Income REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Hughes -45.57% -0.06% -0.02% Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.6% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Summit Industrial Income REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Hughes 0 0 2 0 3.00 Summit Industrial Income REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Howard Hughes and Summit Industrial Income REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Howard Hughes presently has a consensus target price of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.26%. Given Howard Hughes’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Howard Hughes is more favorable than Summit Industrial Income REIT.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Howard Hughes and Summit Industrial Income REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Hughes $1.17 billion 3.59 $184.53 million ($10.75) -7.80 Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A $0.59 29.50

Howard Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Industrial Income REIT. Howard Hughes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Industrial Income REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii. The MPCs segment develops and sells detached and attached single family homes that range from entry-level to luxury homes to residential homebuilders and developers; and sells or leases land for commercial development, including land parcels designated for retail, office, hospitality, and residential projects. The Seaport segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships. The Strategic Development segment develops residential condominium and commercial property projects. This segment consists of development or redevelopment projects. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

