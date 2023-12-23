Financial Survey: Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) vs. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 145.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kimco Realty pays out 135.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kimco Realty has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Kimco Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $303.77 million 4.48 -$73.29 million $1.10 14.29 Kimco Realty $1.73 billion 7.81 $125.98 million $0.71 30.65

Volatility and Risk

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimco Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Kimco Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20 Kimco Realty 0 4 4 0 2.50

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $14.25, suggesting a potential downside of 9.32%. Kimco Realty has a consensus target price of $21.88, suggesting a potential upside of 0.53%. Given Kimco Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kimco Realty is more favorable than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Kimco Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 38.47% 10.72% 1.08% Kimco Realty 26.24% 4.78% 2.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.9% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Kimco Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Kimco Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds. Its Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment engages in investing in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spreads, and agency and senior non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), as well as related interest rate hedging activities. The company's Correspondent Production segment is involved in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit residential loans directly or in the form of MBS. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

