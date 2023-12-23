Financial Survey: Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) vs. LifeSpeak (OTC:LSPKF)

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) and LifeSpeak (OTC:LSPKF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Jamf and LifeSpeak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jamf -21.08% -7.35% -3.38% LifeSpeak N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jamf and LifeSpeak’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jamf $478.78 million 4.76 -$141.30 million ($0.92) -19.70 LifeSpeak N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

LifeSpeak has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jamf.

95.1% of Jamf shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Jamf shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Jamf and LifeSpeak, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jamf 0 0 0 0 0.00 LifeSpeak 0 2 0 0 2.00

Jamf presently has a consensus price target of $0.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. LifeSpeak has a consensus price target of C$0.70, suggesting a potential upside of 59.38%. Given LifeSpeak’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LifeSpeak is more favorable than Jamf.

Summary

LifeSpeak beats Jamf on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology. The company also offers Jamf Protect, that provides purpose-built endpoint security and MTD for Mac and mobile devices; Jamf Safe Internet, that help schools protect minors from harmful content on the internet; Jamf Nation, an online community of IT and security professionals focusing on Apple in the enterprise; and ZecOps, an ADR solution for mobile devices that gives organizations the ability to extract critical device telemetry. It sells its SaaS solutions through a subscription model, direct sales force, and online, as well as indirectly through channel partners, including Apple. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About LifeSpeak

LifeSpeak Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and the United States. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others under the Wellbeats and LIFT session brands; caregiver support services under the Torchlight brand name; and on-demand substance use support services under the ALAViDA brand. The company serves government agencies, insurance providers, and other health technology firms. LifeSpeak Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

