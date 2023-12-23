Financial Survey: Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) versus THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY)

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) and Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of THK shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

THK has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hang Lung Group has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Profitability

THK pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Hang Lung Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. THK pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares THK and Hang Lung Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THK 3.11% 3.29% 2.09% Hang Lung Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for THK and Hang Lung Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THK 0 0 0 0 N/A Hang Lung Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares THK and Hang Lung Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THK $2.98 billion N/A $163.22 million $0.35 27.60 Hang Lung Group $1.40 billion 4.28 $347.09 million N/A N/A

Hang Lung Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than THK.

Summary

THK beats Hang Lung Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About THK

THK Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of machine components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric actuators and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products. Its products are used in various applications, including machine tools, general industrial machinery, precision instruments, semiconductor and LCD manufacturing equipment, industrial robots, electronic devices, and transport systems, as well as in construction, aerospace, medical and assistive, and other manufacturing industries. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Hang Lung Group

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments. The company also develops various properties, including shopping malls, office premises, residential and industrial premises, and carparking bays. Its investment properties portfolio includes Grand Gateway 66, a commercial, office, and residential complex, as well as Plaza 66, a commercial and office complex in Shanghai; Palace 66 and Forum 66 in Shenyang; Parc 66 in Jinan; Center 66 in Wuxi; Riverside 66 in Tianjin; Olympia 66 in Dalian; Spring City 66 in Kunming; Heartland 66 in Wuhan; and Westlake 66 in Hangzhou. In addition, the company offers car park and property management, financial, project management, dry and laundry cleaning, and property agency services, as well as operates and manages apartment. Hang Lung Group Limited was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

