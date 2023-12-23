Financial Survey: FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) versus TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC)

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Free Report) and TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of FFBW shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of FFBW shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get FFBW alerts:

Profitability

This table compares FFBW and TC Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFBW N/A N/A N/A TC Bancshares 0.72% 0.18% 0.03%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFBW N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TC Bancshares $17.36 million 3.66 $1.76 million N/A N/A

This table compares FFBW and TC Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TC Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than FFBW.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FFBW and TC Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFBW 0 0 0 0 N/A TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

FFBW has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TC Bancshares has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TC Bancshares beats FFBW on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFBW

(Get Free Report)

FFBW, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides various loans, which include one- to four family owner-occupied and investor-owned residential real estate, multifamily residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and commercial development loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. FFBW, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

About TC Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates branches in Thomasville, Georgia and Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Savannah, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for FFBW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFBW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.