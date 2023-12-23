Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires 64 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,344 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,710,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,218,963 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,210,004,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 776.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $177,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $520.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $481.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $536.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.56.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.64%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

