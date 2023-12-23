Financial Contrast: Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) & Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.7% of Digital Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Digital Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Digital Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Digital Realty Trust 3 6 3 1 2.15

Valuation & Earnings

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of C$12.33, indicating a potential upside of 52.45%. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $122.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.72%. Given Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Digital Realty Trust.

This table compares Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Digital Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Digital Realty Trust $4.69 billion 8.72 $377.68 million $2.87 47.09

Digital Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Digital Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Digital Realty Trust 17.31% 5.31% 2.20%

Summary

Digital Realty Trust beats Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Automotive Properties REIT is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 77 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec. Automotive Properties REIT is the only public vehicle in Canada focused on consolidating automotive dealership real estate properties.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 25+ countries on six continents.

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.