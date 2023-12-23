Financial Analysis: Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) vs. Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG)

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) and Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.3% of Great Elm Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Progress Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.4% of Great Elm Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Progress Software and Great Elm Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software 11.65% 39.41% 10.56% Great Elm Group -200.39% -50.27% -22.46%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software 0 1 4 0 2.80 Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Progress Software and Great Elm Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Progress Software currently has a consensus price target of $64.40, suggesting a potential upside of 17.24%. Given Progress Software’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Progress Software is more favorable than Great Elm Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Progress Software and Great Elm Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software $602.01 million 3.97 $95.07 million $1.76 31.21 Great Elm Group $8.66 million 6.77 $27.73 million N/A N/A

Progress Software has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Group.

Volatility & Risk

Progress Software has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Group has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Progress Software beats Great Elm Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers. It also provides MOVEit, a managed file transfer software for managing and controlling the movement of sensitive files and securing them both at-rest and in-transit, DataDirect, a secure data connectivity tools for Relational, NoSQL, Big Data and SaaS data sources; WhatsUp Gold, a network infrastructure monitoring software providing complete visibility of all network devices, servers, virtual machines, and cloud and wireless environments to find and fix network problems; Flowmon, a network security and visibility product with automated response across hybrid cloud ecosystems; and Corticon, a decision automation platform to transform user experiences by streamlining and automating complex business rules. Further, the company offers project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products to end users, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc. operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc. in December 2020. Great Elm Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

