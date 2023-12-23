Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 36,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 120,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 35,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS opened at $59.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.78.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.