FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Raised to $469.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $436.00 to $469.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FDS. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $441.56.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $468.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $475.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total value of $802,954.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,627.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,629 shares of company stock worth $11,390,138 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

