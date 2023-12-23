Essex Savings Bank Has $20.95 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 7.1% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.70.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $101.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.48 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $403.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

