Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ESP opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.14. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

