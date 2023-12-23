Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the company will earn $4.39 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Underperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LB. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cormark downgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.09 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.09.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$27.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.20. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$24.92 and a one year high of C$48.23.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.13). Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of C$247.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.30 million.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

