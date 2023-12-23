EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives $287.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $287.42.

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 123.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM opened at $296.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.47. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $385.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.87.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

